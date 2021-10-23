Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Shares Gap Up to $14.60

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.60, but opened at $15.18. Denny’s shares last traded at $15.27, with a volume of 11,474 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DENN. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Denny’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.13 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.54.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $106.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.98 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.04%. On average, analysts predict that Denny’s Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $161,884.03. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 796,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,059,076.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Denny’s by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Denny’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Denny’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Denny’s in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Denny’s by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

