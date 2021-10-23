DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DermTech Inc. markets and develops products which facilitate early detection of skin cancers, assess inflammatory diseases and customize drug treatments. DermTech Inc., formerly known as Constellation Alpha Capital Corp., is based in La Jolla, United States. “

Get DermTech alerts:

NASDAQ DMTK opened at $30.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.57. DermTech has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $84.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.81 million, a PE ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 0.88.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 28.74% and a negative net margin of 558.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that DermTech will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Dobak sold 1,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $42,052.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 1,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $40,749.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,004 shares of company stock worth $470,580 over the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DermTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of DermTech by 159.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DermTech (DMTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.