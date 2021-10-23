Desjardins Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) – Desjardins decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a report released on Tuesday, October 19th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.47. Desjardins also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $5.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$12.67 billion for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SLF. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$74.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$73.00.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$70.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 516.21, a current ratio of 545.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of C$51.59 and a 12 month high of C$71.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$65.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$65.04. The stock has a market cap of C$41.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

