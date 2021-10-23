Desjardins Comments on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $3.41 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.44. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s FY2023 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.54.

CP opened at $76.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $58.79 and a 12-month high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 39.34%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.1536 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 389.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,873,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,989,773,000 after buying an additional 30,937,349 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 373.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,592,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,660,042,000 after buying an additional 27,278,434 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 407.2% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,907,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,454,022,000 after purchasing an additional 25,616,834 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 603.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,608,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,508,108,000 after purchasing an additional 16,820,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 395.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,101,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,545,995,000 after purchasing an additional 16,044,325 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.