Desjardins Increases Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$75.00

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stantec’s FY2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Stantec to C$59.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial cut Stantec from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating and set a C$60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares cut Stantec from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Stantec from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$69.69.

Get Stantec alerts:

STN opened at C$68.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90. Stantec has a 12 month low of C$37.46 and a 12 month high of C$72.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$61.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$57.77.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$908.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$940.66 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.30%.

In other Stantec news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.62, for a total value of C$89,425.95. Also, Director Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.10, for a total value of C$631,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at C$9,828,044.65. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,332.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.