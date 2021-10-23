Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 622 Shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Applied Molecular Transport were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,079,000 after buying an additional 89,396 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 14,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 18,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 2,841.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Shawn Cross sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $292,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,036. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Helen Susan Kim sold 14,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $424,140.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,571 shares of company stock valued at $740,562 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

AMTI opened at $23.02 on Friday. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $78.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.54 million, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.20.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMTI. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

