Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,907 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 189,395 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in BHP Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in BHP Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,167 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in BHP Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,911 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,087 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $594.25.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $56.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $46.90 and a twelve month high of $82.07.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 9.6%. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.69%.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

