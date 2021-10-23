Deutsche Bank AG Has $765,000 Stock Position in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.07% of DMC Global worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in DMC Global by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in DMC Global by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DMC Global by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,583,000 after buying an additional 23,988 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in DMC Global by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 298,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,197,000 after buying an additional 10,958 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in DMC Global by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $41.72 on Friday. DMC Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.52 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.21 million, a PE ratio of 298.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). DMC Global had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 1.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

BOOM has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital raised shares of DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

