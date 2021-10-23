Deutsche Bank AG Has $765,000 Stock Position in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.07% of DMC Global worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 23,672 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 585,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,885,000 after acquiring an additional 321,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter.

Get DMC Global alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BOOM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ BOOM opened at $41.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $781.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.02, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11. DMC Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.52 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.34.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). DMC Global had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 0.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.