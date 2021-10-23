Deutsche Bank AG Has $773,000 Stake in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in National Bank were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NBHC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of National Bank by 311.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 43,982 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of National Bank by 53.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 50,506 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in National Bank by 106.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in National Bank by 3.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in National Bank by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 495,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,662,000 after buying an additional 39,666 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NBHC opened at $43.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.36. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $28.79 and a 1 year high of $43.73.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 31.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. National Bank’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

NBHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded National Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th.

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

