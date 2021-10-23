Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 52,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 63,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,445,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $293.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $286.54 and a 200 day moving average of $283.13. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $214.60 and a 52 week high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

