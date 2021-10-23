Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Price Target to $38.00

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ACI has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Albertsons Companies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer cut Albertsons Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.09 to $13.90 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Albertsons Companies from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Tigress Financial cut Albertsons Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.73.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Shares of ACI opened at $30.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.86 and a 200 day moving average of $23.38. Albertsons Companies has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $34.09. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.12.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 101.23% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 12.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lubert Adler Management Company LP lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lubert Adler Management Company LP now owns 58,128,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,063 shares during the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $332,313,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,974,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,934,000 after acquiring an additional 24,376 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,295,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,136,000 after acquiring an additional 9,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,258,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,406,000 after acquiring an additional 520,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.