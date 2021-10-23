Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Raised to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

DB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a hold rating and set a $11.80 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.65.

NYSE DB opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $15.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.05.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 3.56%. Equities analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the second quarter valued at about $1,499,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,032,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,388,000 after buying an additional 104,395 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 971,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,658,000 after buying an additional 51,528 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 501,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after buying an additional 140,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

