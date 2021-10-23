Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,078 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6,057.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after buying an additional 861,456 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,822,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,875,000 after buying an additional 47,036 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 208.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,294,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,530,000 after buying an additional 1,549,477 shares in the last quarter. 27.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DB. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating and set a $11.80 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.65.

NYSE DB opened at $13.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

