Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Severn Trent (LON:SVT)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Severn Trent (LON:SVT) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

LON SVT opened at GBX 2,670 ($34.88) on Tuesday. Severn Trent has a 12 month low of GBX 2,148 ($28.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,930 ($38.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 589.28, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.68 billion and a PE ratio of 30.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,754.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,610.36.

In other Severn Trent news, insider James Bowling sold 17,359 shares of Severn Trent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,738 ($35.77), for a total value of £475,289.42 ($620,968.67).

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

