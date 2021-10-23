Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EUXTF. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Euronext from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronext currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.00.

Get Euronext alerts:

OTCMKTS:EUXTF opened at $120.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.93. Euronext has a twelve month low of $95.05 and a twelve month high of $121.53.

Euronext NV engages in the operation of equity, fixed income securities and derivatives markets in Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, London, Oslo, and Paris. Its businesses include listing, cash trading, derivatives trading, FX spot trading, market data and indices, clearing, and market solutions and other.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Euronext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.