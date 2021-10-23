Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on IHG. Citigroup upped their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 5,200 ($67.94) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,875 ($63.69).

LON:IHG opened at GBX 4,850 ($63.37) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,693.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,862.76. The company has a market cap of £8.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,062.50. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,697 ($48.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,568 ($72.75).

In other news, insider Daniela Barone Soares bought 316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,722 ($61.69) per share, with a total value of £14,921.52 ($19,495.06).

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

