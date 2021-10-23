Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for WPP (LON:WPP)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WPP. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.80) price target on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,240 ($16.20) to GBX 1,310 ($17.12) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,102 ($14.40).

LON WPP opened at GBX 953.40 ($12.46) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 984.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 975.26. WPP has a 1 year low of GBX 587.80 ($7.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,024.46 ($13.38). The firm has a market capitalization of £11.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is 0.59%.

In other WPP news, insider Thomas Ilube purchased 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 965 ($12.61) per share, with a total value of £9,987.75 ($13,049.06).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

