Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.18 Billion

Brokerages expect that Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) will report $3.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.07 billion and the highest is $3.40 billion. Devon Energy reported sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 197.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full year sales of $11.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.47 billion to $12.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $13.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.18 billion to $14.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Devon Energy.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion.

DVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $744,282,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,978,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $523,932,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851,353 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 43,522.4% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,090,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069,628 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 227.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,727,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $371,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,297,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $388,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413,309 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DVN traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.44. The stock had a trading volume of 7,334,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,065,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $41.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.16. The firm has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Devon Energy (DVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.