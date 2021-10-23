Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Acquired by MACRO Consulting Group

MACRO Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Diageo accounts for approximately 1.1% of MACRO Consulting Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in Diageo by 71.2% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,282,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,783,000 after buying an additional 533,371 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 396.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 362,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,510,000 after purchasing an additional 289,929 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 19,407.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 199,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 542,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,112,000 after purchasing an additional 169,043 shares during the last quarter. 9.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.50.

NYSE DEO opened at $201.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $128.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.07 and a 200-day moving average of $190.42. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $129.16 and a fifty-two week high of $202.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $2.4803 dividend. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

