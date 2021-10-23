Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Price Tops $0.0030 on Exchanges

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. During the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded 37.3% lower against the dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a market cap of $681,176.95 and $245.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Insurance Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $265.93 or 0.00434207 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000188 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Coin Profile

Digital Insurance Token (CRYPTO:DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

