Digital Reserve Currency Hits One Day Volume of $53,014.00 (DRC)

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 52.4% higher against the dollar. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market cap of $2.31 million and $53,014.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Profile

Digital Reserve Currency (CRYPTO:DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Digital Reserve Currency is drcglobal.org . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Reserve Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Reserve Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

