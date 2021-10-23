Dimecoin Hits Market Capitalization of $2.84 Million (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. Over the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $359.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001252 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.94 or 0.00255380 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

