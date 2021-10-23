Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 30,589 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,837,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 30,589 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.83% of CVR Energy worth $33,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CVR Energy by 2,302.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 107.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in CVR Energy by 12.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the first quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank downgraded CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup downgraded CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.03 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVR Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Shares of CVI opened at $21.31 on Friday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $27.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

