Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 825,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 102,843 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.71% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $33,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $38.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $51.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $377.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.19) earnings per share. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 642.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital started coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.09.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

