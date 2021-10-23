Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 14,986 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,986 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Quidel were worth $35,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QDEL. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quidel by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,818,000 after purchasing an additional 75,078 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Quidel by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,589,000 after purchasing an additional 21,598 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Quidel by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quidel by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quidel by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 14,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $873,925.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,357.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QDEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $134.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.90. Quidel Co. has a 12 month low of $103.31 and a 12 month high of $288.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.07.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.42). Quidel had a net margin of 48.96% and a return on equity of 73.85%. The company had revenue of $176.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.29 million. On average, analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

