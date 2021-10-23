Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 16,156 Shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,386,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,156 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Resources Connection worth $34,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 26,054 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 92,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 55,658 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 284,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 121,435 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 165,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 37,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

RGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Resources Connection from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other Resources Connection news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $544,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGP opened at $17.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.97. The firm has a market cap of $580.77 million, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $19.44.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $183.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.75 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.