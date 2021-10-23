disBalancer Price Tops $0.44 on Exchanges (DDOS)

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 23rd. One disBalancer coin can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000721 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. disBalancer has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and $79,842.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, disBalancer has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00071961 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00073455 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.84 or 0.00106592 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,651.29 or 0.99710034 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,971.04 or 0.06528350 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00022056 BTC.

disBalancer Coin Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 4,540,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199,840 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

disBalancer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade disBalancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase disBalancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

