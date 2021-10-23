DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $168.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DNBBY shares. Barclays upgraded DNB Bank ASA to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from 161.00 to 167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. SEB Equities raised DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 224.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DNB Bank ASA from 180.00 to 187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised DNB Bank ASA to a “buy” rating and set a 206.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

DNBBY opened at $25.61 on Monday. DNB Bank ASA has a 12 month low of $18.78 and a 12 month high of $25.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.27.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

