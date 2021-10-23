Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.77 Million

Brokerages expect Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) to announce $26.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Docebo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.20 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Docebo will report full year sales of $103.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $102.40 million to $105.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $143.20 million, with estimates ranging from $135.10 million to $154.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Docebo.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $25.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.23 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DCBO shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Docebo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Docebo from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Docebo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

Shares of DCBO traded down $2.90 on Monday, hitting $79.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,569. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a PE ratio of -304.38. Docebo has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $92.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.45.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Docebo by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Docebo during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Docebo by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. 27.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

