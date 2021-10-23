Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Position Trimmed by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 388,502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 402,983 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Dolby Laboratories worth $38,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $971,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 566,957 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,726,000 after buying an additional 50,282 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 340,376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,456,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,786 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after buying an additional 7,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

In other news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total transaction of $2,925,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $2,578,371.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,654 shares of company stock valued at $21,449,196. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

DLB opened at $91.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.10. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $104.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.11%. The firm had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.06 million. On average, research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.26%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.