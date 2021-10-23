Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) PT Lowered to $73.00 at Mizuho

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

D has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.60.

NYSE:D opened at $77.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in D. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 44.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 74,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 22,707 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 13.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

