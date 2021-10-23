Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Domino’s Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Dominos Pizza. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. Domino’s Pizza Group plc is headquartered in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DPUKY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered Domino’s Pizza Group to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of DPUKY stock opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 1 year low of $8.34 and a 1 year high of $12.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Domino’s Pizza Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza Group Plc owns, operates and franchises pizza stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. The company was founded by Thomas Stephen Monaghan in 1960 and is headquartered in West Ashland, the United Kingdom.

