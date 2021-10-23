Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$48.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$44.69 million.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th.

