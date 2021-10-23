DREP [old] Trading 31.3% Lower This Week (DREP)

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. One DREP [old] coin can now be purchased for $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DREP [old] has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DREP [old] has traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00047400 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.94 or 0.00208914 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.35 or 0.00103453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00010799 BTC.

DREP [old] Coin Profile

DREP is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP [old] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP [old] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP [old] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DREP [old] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

