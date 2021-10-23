Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

DUFRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Dufry in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Dufry from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DUFRY opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.88. Dufry has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following segments: Europe and Africa; Middle East, Asia, and Australia; Latin America; North America; and Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

