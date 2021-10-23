Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.02 Billion

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) will report sales of $7.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.96 billion and the highest is $7.07 billion. Duke Energy reported sales of $6.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full-year sales of $25.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.02 billion to $25.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $26.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.92 billion to $26.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,117,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,705 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 240.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,432,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,079 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,860,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,720,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 1,219.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 945,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,301,000 after buying an additional 873,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.78. 2,430,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,080,926. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $85.56 and a 12-month high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.87.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Read More: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duke Energy (DUK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK)

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.