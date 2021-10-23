Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.02 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) will report sales of $7.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.96 billion and the highest is $7.07 billion. Duke Energy reported sales of $6.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full-year sales of $25.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.02 billion to $25.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $26.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.92 billion to $26.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Duke Energy.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,117,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,705 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 240.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,432,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,079 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,860,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,720,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 1,219.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 945,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,301,000 after buying an additional 873,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.78. 2,430,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,080,926. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $85.56 and a 12-month high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.87.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Read More: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duke Energy (DUK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.