easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Lifted to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Liberum Capital upgraded easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded easyJet from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, easyJet presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $900.00.

easyJet stock opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. easyJet has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.36.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.5097 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

