eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Raised to $71.00 at BMO Capital Markets

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $63.00 to $71.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a positive rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.41.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of EBAY opened at $80.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.76. eBay has a 1 year low of $45.36 and a 1 year high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that eBay will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $2,926,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,394 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $104,396.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,998 shares of company stock worth $5,892,419. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in eBay by 515.4% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 115.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 342.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.