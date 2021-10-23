Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Edison International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.70. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Edison International’s FY2021 earnings at $4.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $60.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.63. Edison International has a 1 year low of $53.92 and a 1 year high of $66.68. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Edison International by 5.3% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 87,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Edison International by 9.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 120.6% in the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 63.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

