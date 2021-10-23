El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, develops, franchises, licenses and operates quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. The restaurants specializes in flame-grilled chicken in a variety of contemporary Mexican-influenced entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tortilla soup, Pollo Bowls and Pollo Salads. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. “

LOCO has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

LOCO stock opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.45. El Pollo Loco has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.40 and its 200 day moving average is $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $542.24 million, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.54.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $121.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.19 million. As a group, analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 593.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 283,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 339.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares in the last quarter. 46.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

