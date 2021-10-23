Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,383

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,416 ($18.50) to GBX 1,383 ($18.07) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ECM. Numis Securities raised shares of Electrocomponents to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,275 ($16.66) in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,310 ($17.12) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 935 ($12.22) to GBX 995 ($13.00) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electrocomponents has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,168.60 ($15.27).

Get Electrocomponents alerts:

LON:ECM opened at GBX 1,100 ($14.37) on Tuesday. Electrocomponents has a one year low of GBX 672.50 ($8.79) and a one year high of GBX 1,135 ($14.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of £5.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,073.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,047.38.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Electrocomponents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrocomponents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.