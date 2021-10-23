Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stake Reduced by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $37,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $243.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $233.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.94. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.88%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total value of $838,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 477,005 shares of company stock worth $124,497,202 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Cowen increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Argus raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.22.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

