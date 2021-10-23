Elm Ridge Management LLC Purchases 6,941 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Elm Ridge Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,941 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises about 3.6% of Elm Ridge Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Elm Ridge Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7,127.8% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,565,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488,375 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 35.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,019,000 after buying an additional 4,896,247 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Citigroup by 21.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,086,000 after buying an additional 4,162,277 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $154,587,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Citigroup by 97.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,061,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,338,000 after buying an additional 2,001,150 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of C stock opened at $71.37 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.19 and its 200 day moving average is $71.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.15.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

