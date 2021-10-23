Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $46.68

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.68 and traded as high as $47.39. Emera shares last traded at $47.35, with a volume of 338 shares changing hands.

EMRAF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Emera from C$59.50 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.40.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.33.

Emera, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other. The Florida Electric Utility segment refers to Tampa Electric. The Canadian Electric Utilities segment consists Nova Scotia Power Inc and Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc The Other Electric Utilities segment includes Emera Maine and Emera (Caribbean) Incorporated.

