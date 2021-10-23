Emercoin (EMC) Price Tops $0.0685

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 23rd. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0685 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Emercoin has a total market cap of $3.30 million and approximately $21,054.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000063 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,247,404 coins. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.