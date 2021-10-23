Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.91

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.91 and traded as high as $7.52. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 78,619 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $316.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.80.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 29.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $253.73 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,477 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.13% of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN)

Edenor SA engages in the provision of electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

