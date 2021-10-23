Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 797,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 102,472 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $35,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the second quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 939,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,354,000 after purchasing an additional 76,802 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $527,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the second quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 178,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,836,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares during the last quarter.

ENTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

Shares of ENTA stock opened at $73.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.74. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.32 and a twelve month high of $74.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 4,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $284,665.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,016 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,302 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

