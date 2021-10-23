Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.89.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Endava from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Endava in a report on Friday, October 8th.

DAVA stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.84. 147,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,941. Endava has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $154.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.88.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $40.65. Endava had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Endava will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Endava by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Endava by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Endava by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

