Enerplus (TSE:ERF) PT Raised to C$14.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ERF. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$11.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Enerplus from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and set a C$10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.30.

Shares of ERF stock opened at C$11.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.97 billion and a PE ratio of -7.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.53. Enerplus has a twelve month low of C$2.22 and a twelve month high of C$11.94.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$408.62 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.4551648 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is -8.69%.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Jodine Julene Jenson Labrie acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.47 per share, with a total value of C$29,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,468 shares in the company, valued at C$616,035.96.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

